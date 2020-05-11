iHeartRadio
Police Identify Victim of Fatal Crash

OPP are identifying the person who died following a car crash in Lakeshore last week. 

According to police, 40-year-old Kamia Barry of Windsor died when the vehicle he was operating was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 77 and Lakeshore Road 310 around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 34-year-old woman from was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have information or witnessed the crash to call the OPP or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

