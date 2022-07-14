Police in Amherstburg identify truck in suspicious person case

Windsor Police's Amherstburg detachment have obtained footage of the vehicle involved in a report of a suspicious person.

On Monday, officers responded to a report that a young female youth was being intentionally followed by an adult man between 4:40 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Through investigation police have identified the vehicle, described as a dark coloured Ford pickup with black rims and tow mirrors.

Police are asking anyone who previously checked their surveillance footage for a blue Chevrolet Silvarado pick-up to re-check their footage.

The man involved in the incident is described as white, in his 40's, tall, very thin, with buzzed grey hair, wearing prescription glasses, no facial hair, and wearing a burgundy shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.