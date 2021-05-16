Police in Amherstburg Send out Reminder to Vehicle Owners

Police in Amherstburg are reminding the public to lock their vehicles.

According to police, several thefts have occurred recently and investigations revealed that the victims had left their vehicles unlocked with valuables inside.

Police say in some instances, keys were left inside and the vehicles were stolen.

The Windsor Police - Amherstburg Detachment adds "the crimes are preventable when proper precautions are taken and stolen vehicles pose a great risk to the community as they are often used to commit further crimes."

Police continue to ask the public to report any suspicious activity.