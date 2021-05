A missing person has been reported in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say 29-year-old Emily McKenna of Longswood Road in Chatham Township was last seen leaving her house on May 4.

According to police, she is 5'4", 115 lbs, with brownish/blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police and McKenna's family are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.