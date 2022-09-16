Police in Leamington seize suspected cocaine and fentanyl

Provincial police in Leamington have seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and fentanyl after a traffic stop.

According to police, officers from the Leamington detachment stopped a vehicle Thursday night on Lutsch Avenue.

Police say the male driver was identified as a suspect in an unrelated investigation and was taken into custody without incident.

While police were investigating, they discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, cash and cell phones.

A 19-year-old from Leamington is charged with mischief and possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking.