Police Investigate 'Altercation' in Downtown Windsor

Police are investigating an "altercation" in downtown Windsor.

A listener tells AM800 News they witnessed a fight on Victoria Avenue near Wyandotte Street where a person was left unresponsive on the ground Friday.

Windsor Police Service will only confirm they responded to a report of an "altercation" in the area just before 4 p.m. and are investigating.

The entrance to the Downtown Mission was taped off until around 5:15 p.m. and an officer with the Forensic Identification Unit was documenting the scene.