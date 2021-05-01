Police Investigate Arson in East Windsor

An arson investigation is underway after a fire tore through the back yard of a home on the city's east end.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called to a home on Rockland Street near East Riverside Park around 11 p.m. Friday.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the fire started along a back yard fence before spreading to a deck and a hot tub.

Lee says investigators have determined the fire was intentionally set and Windsor Police Service has launched an arson investigation.

The fire caused $15,000 in damage and no injuries were reported.