Police investigate break and enter at Chatham restaurant

A break and enter at a drive-thru restaurant in Chatham is under investigation.

Police say officers responded to the restaurant on St. Clair Street Tuesday night around 11:30 for a reported break and enter.

According to police, a man opened the drive-thru window and climbed in.

Police say he was confronted by employees but continued to look for money.

The man was still in the restaurant when officers arrived and was placed under arrest.

The 35-year-old from Chatham-Kent is charged with breaking and entering.

