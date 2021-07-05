Police Investigate Commercial Fire in South Walkerville

A commercial fire in South Walkerville is under investigation.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Service was called to a business in the 1400 block of Tecumseh Road East near Moy Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Acting Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says no one was hurt, but the fire was deemed suspicious and Windsor Police Service was called in to investigate.

Windsor police confirmed the Arson Unit is handling the investigation and more information will be released when it's available.

Police are asking nearby residents and businesses to check surveillance cameras for suspicious activity near the time of the incident.

Coste says no one was injured in the fire and a damage estimate is still pending.