Police Investigate Crash in Downtown Windsor

A crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Windsor is under investigation.

Windsor Police Service was called to Riverside Drive West near Church Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

According to police, the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

The Traffic Unit had Riverside Drive closed between Ferry Street and Bruce Avenue for more than six hours while it reconstructed the scene.

Officers with the Traffic Unit investigate crashes involving a motor vehicle that result in serious injury or death.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.