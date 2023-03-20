Police investigate crash involving a school bus in Leamington

A 32-year-old from Lakeshore has been charged with Careless Driving after a two vehicle crash involving a school bus in Leamington Monday morning.

Provincial police say it happened just after 8 on County Road 34 near County Road 31.

According to police, there were 35 students on board and none were hurt.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle suffered a minor injury.

Essex-Windsor EMS also attended the scene.

Photo courtesy: OPP West Region Twitter account (@OPP_WR)