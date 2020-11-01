Police Investigate Downtown Windsor Stabbing

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch is investigating an early morning stabbing.

Police say a person suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound arrived at Windsor Regional Hospital about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators were lead to an alley near Dougall Avenue and Erie Street believed to be the scene of the crime.

According to police, the area was processed for evidence overnight but has since been cleared by the Major Crimes.

At this time, no arrests have been made and police have no suspects.

They're asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon.