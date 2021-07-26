Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Downtown Windsor

Police continue to investigate after a fatal crash in downtown Windsor, Ont. over the weekend.

As heard on AM800 News, Windsor Police Service responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Riverside Drive West near Church Street at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the man driving the motorcycle and his female passenger were taken to hospital with like-threatening injuries — the occupants of the car were not injured.

The 31-year-old man from LaSalle, Ont. driving the motorcycle later died in hospital, according to police.

Charges haven't been laid following the crash, but police say the Traffic Unit is still actively investigating.

Windsor police are asking residents to check surveillance or dash-camera footage from the area near the time of the crash.

Anyone with information can call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.