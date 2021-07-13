Police Investigate Fire at LaSalle Public School

LaSalle Police Service is investigating after a fire at an elementary school.

Firefighters were called to LaSalle Public School in the 1600 block of Mayfair Avenue on Sunday where a small outdoor fire was quickly extinguished by crews.

Officials says the fire did not spread into the interior of the building and no one was hurt.

LaSalle police say the fire was deemed suspicious and an arson investigation has been launched.

— with files from CTV Windsor News.