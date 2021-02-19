Police Investigate 'Serious Crash' on Riverside Drive

Police say speed was a factor in a crash that sent several people to hospital in Windsor.

Windsor Police Service was called to Riverside Drive West at Crawford Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to police, officers arrived to find a collision involving a patient transport vehicle, a blue Kia and a grey Chrysler Sebring.

Police say several people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but a male youth was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Traffic Reconstruction Unit says the Sebring was witnessed travelling westbound on Riverside Drive at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

Police are asking the public to check surveillance footage in the area near the time of the collision.

Investigators are also asking residents to check footage in the area of Prince and Matchette Roads as police received reports of a grey Sebring driving erratically near that intersection Thursday.

Police say no charges have been laid, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.