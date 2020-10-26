Police Investigate Several Shots Fired Incidents Over the Weekend

Windsor Police Service is still trying to determine if a series of shots fired incidents over the weekend are connected.

As heard on AM800 News, police were called to a home on Walker Road near Parkdale Place around 2 a.m. Saturday after residents reported hearing gunfire.

Officers located damage to a residence at 2936 Walker Rd. consistent with shots being fired and called in the Major Crimes Branch to investigate.



In a separate incident, police received a report of shots fired in the Walkerville area Sunday.

Police say patrol officers determined a residence on the corner of Gladstone Avenue and Wyandotte Street had damage from gunshots around 2 a.m.

Later that morning, Windsor police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Factoria Road for a possible break and enter around 8 a.m.

According to police, it was later determined damage to the home was from gunshots, not forced entry into the building. A vehicle believed to have been involved in that investigation was seized by police as evidence.

Police say no one was hurt in any of the incidents and the Forensic Identification Unit has processed all three scenes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.