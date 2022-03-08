Police investigate shooting incident in West Windsor

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating a shooting incident.

Just before 1 a.m. (March 8), patrol officers were called for a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Prince Road.

People living in the area reported hearing the sound of several gunshots and observed a dark coloured Chevrolet Malibu-type vehicle fleeing the scene westbound on Prince Road.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit attended and collected evidence from the scene, including several spent shell casings.

Anyone in the area of the 1600 block of Prince Road with surveillance cameras, or anyone with a dash cam who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident, are requested to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.