Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident in East Windsor

Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Windsor's east end.

Windsor Police Services says patrol officers were called to an area on Reginald Street between Ford Boulevard and Ferndale Avenue at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say witnesses reported hearing gunfire at the same time a physical altercation had started between a group of people.

Police searched the area and found several shell-casings nearby. The Forensic Identification Unit was called in and the Major Crimes Branch took over the investigation.

Police say no injuries were reported and the gun hasn't been recovered.

The Major Crimes Branch is asking anyone with surveillance cameras to review footage near the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.