Police Investigate Suspected Arson in West Windsor

It's the second time a home in west Windsor has gone up in flames and this time the fire appears to have been intentionally set.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to the property in the 3500 block of Peter Street just before noon Friday. Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the home was already boarded up from a fire on March 31 that that started on the front porch.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Peter Street in Windsor on March 31, 2002. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

Lee says an excavator was brought in at around 5 p.m. to flatten the structure so firefighters can safely put out hot spots that continue to flare up.

The cause of the previous fire was undetermined, but Lee says the latest blaze appears to have been intentionlly set.

Windsor Police Service confirmed the Arson Unit is handling the investigation.

Lee says no one was hurt and damage to the remaining structure is estimated at $100,000.