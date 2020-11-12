Police Investigate West-Windsor Explosion

Windsor Police Service has launched an arson investigation after an explosion on the city's west end.

Police were called in after an explosion in the basement of a residence at 440 Prince Rd. just after midnight Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the fire, but police say the building was damaged.

Windsor police have determined the explosion is suspicious and the Arson Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.