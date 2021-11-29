Police investigating a homicide at a Windsor hotel

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide in what's being called a "targeted incident."

Around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 28, police were called to a report of shots fired at the Lexington Hotel at 2130 Division Rd., near Walker Road.

Officers discovered an adult male with gunshot wounds, who was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as a 24-year-old male from the Greater Toronto Area.

An investigation by police has determined a male suspect ran northbound on Byng Road and entered an awaiting dark coloured SUV. The suspect vehicle fled the area northbound from the 3900 block of Byng Road.

The suspect is described as wearing dark clothing, a puffy hooded jacket and was carrying what appeared to be a white bag.

Major Crime investigators are are urging anyone in the 2100 block of Division Road and 3900 block of Byng Road with surveillance video and dash cams to check their footage for possible evidence, more specifically, between 12 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.