Police investigating a reported assault in a Windsor park

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is actively investigating a reported assault in Forest Glade Park in what investigators believe was a targeted incident.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers were called to the park off Forest Glade Drive in the city's east end.

Police were told two youths went to the park when a group to 10 - 12 masked persons appeared in the area and began interacting with the pair.

Investigators say both youths were sprayed with a noxious substance, believed to be pepper spray. It was also reported that one suspect had a "Taser" like weapon and another suspect may have been in possession of a firearm.

Both victims were able to flee the area and while not physically injured, both did feel the effects of being sprayed with the noxious substance.

According to police, three of the suspects are believed to have fled the area eastbound behind the Forest Glade Community Centre. Two of the suspects fled on foot and the third suspect on a bicycle. No further descriptions are available at this time.

The Major Crime Unit is asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com