Police investigating after body found outside apartment building

A body has been discovered outside an apartment building in downtown Windsor.

Police have cordoned off an area between Goyeau Street and McDougall Street.

A half-dozen police vehicles are on scene, but there's been no word on what's happened.

Apartment resident Douglas Weeks says around 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. this morning they heard a commotion.

"I don't know I'm too sensitive, I can sense stuff going on around me. I don't always know what it is, but in this case I knew it was something bad and I believe they're still waiting for the coroner."

Weeks says after the commotion started this morning he spoke with another neighbour about what had happened.

"Like she woke up about 5 a.m. and she heard screaming, and from another tenant I was speaking to the one I was trying to comfort, there was all kinds of mayhem you know."

He says it's been a chaotic and upsetting morning for everyone at the apartment building.

"And I'm seeing all this and there's police all over and they were asking me questions. And I said I heard a commotion, and I guess it's from one of the women who came out of the building who apparently knew this person and I was trying to comfort her."

The Windsor Police Forensic Identification vehicle is now on the scene.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi