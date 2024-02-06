Police investigating after driver dies following two crashes in Amherstburg

Windsor Police are investigating two motor vehicle collisions that occurred in Amherstburg early Tuesday morning, one of which was fatal.

According to police, at approximately 7:15 a.m. officers responded to County Rd. 20 and County Rd. 9 for a report of two separate collisions at the same location.

Earlier that morning, an eastbound pickup truck on County Rd. 20 attempted to turn left onto County Rd. 9 and struck a westbound SUV.

Police say the driver of the westbound vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Shortly after the first collision, another eastbound truck failed to see the collision and struck the rear of the first pickup according to police.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of these collisions.

Anyone with information on the crashes is asked to call to police at 519-945-9645, ext. 223, or they can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.