Police investigating after laser pointed at aircraft

Provincial police in Lakeshore are investigating after a report of a laser being pointed at an aircraft.

According to police, NAV Canada - Windsor International Airport control contacted Essex County OPP Friday night about a laser shining at a flight passing over the Belle River area.

Officers went to the area but say a suspect was not located.

Police say "a laser is not a toy" and say "aiming a laser at an aircraft can cause a major accident by, distracting the pilot creating glare that affects the pilot's vision, temporarily blinding the pilot."

Anyone with information on Friday's incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.