Police investigating after suspicious man offers young girl candy in Amherstburg

The Windsor police Amherstburg detachment is looking to track down a suspicious man who approached a young girl.

The incident took place on Monday, February 28 in the area of Crownridge Blvd. and Thorn Ridge Crescent.

At around 3:30pm, police say an unknown man approached a 7-year-old girl and enticed her to join him by offering candy — the man also had a young boy with him.

The young girl declined the offer and immediately reported it to her mother.

The suspicious male is described as a white, approximately 30-years-old standing 5'8" with a skinny build wearing a blue sweater with hood.

Residents in the area with video surveillance are asked to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.