Police investigating after woman found dead in Leamington

Provincial police in Essex County are investigating a death.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call on Mill Street East in Leamington late Thursday afternoon where a deceased woman was located.

Police say the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch along with the office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are investigating.

The OPP says there is no concern for public safety but residents will see an increased police presence in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.