Police investigating after woman's body found outside an apartment building

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding a death in the city after a body was found outside an apartment building.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the south side of an apartment building located in the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of a woman laying on the ground.

Officers arrived to find a woman dead at the scene.

Major Crime Unit Investigators and officers will be in and around the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue as part of the investigation and will be canvassing the area for witnesses and video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.