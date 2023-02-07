Police investigating attempted break and enter at Paradise Bingo Hall
Clean-up is underway after an attempted break and enter at a Windsor bingo hall.
It happened early Monday morning at Paradise Bingo Hall on Dougall Avenue.
Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor police deputy chief Jason Crowley says the incident involved an excavator.
"We are still investigating right now to see if that excavator or the vehicle they used to get there might be stolen but yes they used an excavator to try and go through the wall but it doesn't appear at this point that they gained entry into anything, any part of the building," says Crowley.
He says police have arrested one person and continue to search for a second suspect.
"We were right on this call," he says. "We were able to make an arrest very quickly of one person and we have a second person as a suspect and is wanted currently. These were some motivated people that's what I can say but they brought it there and we do have information that, that occurred and then they just took their time to unload it and try and go through the wall."
AM800 news talked to a man living near the bingo hall.
He said he woke up to some loud banging noises and looked out the window.
"I saw an excavator trying to bash through the wall and a couple guys go in and out of the building a couple times and then took off," he says.
The man says he still can't comprehend what went on.
"I felt like I was looking at a video game," he says. "Like it's insane, I can't believe I was waking up to this."
Crowley say police continue to investigate and are expected to release more information on Tuesday.
He says there were no injuries.