Police investigating B&E at new home under construction in Kingsville

Provincial Police are reporting a break and enter at a new home being built in Kingsville.

The OPP say officers were called to the home on Malot Street on December 27.

Police say the home which is still under construction was broken into sometime between December 21 and 27.

According to police, a combination diesel/electric heater was stolen.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

