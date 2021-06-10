Police Investigating Break and Enter at Oldcastle Gas Station

Provincial police in Essex County are investigating a break and enter at the Petro-Canada service station on Highway 3 in Oldcastle.

According to the police, the break and enter happened June 1 around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a man was seen on video breaking the front door glass and entering the business.

He was seen taking the entire cash register and then exiting the store.

Police say the man entered a white four door Ford F-150 with black rims and there was another person inside the vehicle.

The person of interest is described as a man, tattoos on the back of his left hand, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black and red Air Jordan 13 shoes.

The OPP's Community Street Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police