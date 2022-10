Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a break and enter at Wallaceburg Secondary School.

Police say it occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. on October 19 and 8:20 a.m. on October 20.

According to police, a classroom window was pried open and roughly $3,000 worth of tools and items were removed from inside of the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.