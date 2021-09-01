Police investigating break-in at Amherstburg business

The Windsor Police Service is looking to track down a vehicle possibly connected to a break-in at a business in Amherstburg.

Just after 4am Wednesday, officers responded to an alarm at a business at Sandwich St. N. and Alma St.

The K9 Unit was called in to search the area, but a suspect was not located.

Police believe at least two suspects were involved and may have fled the area in a grey sedan, possibly with a hatchback.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence between 2:45am and 4:30am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.