Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts in Tecumseh

More catalytic converters thefts — this time in Tecumseh.

Provincial police were called to a business on Fasan Dr. Monday morning for a report of two missing units.

An investigation revealed thieves entered the property sometime between 4:30pm Friday, August 13 and 7:30am Monday, August 16 removing two catalytic converters from parked vehicles.

In recent months, thieves have been taking the parts from vehicles and selling or scraping them for a profit.

Tecumseh OPP continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.