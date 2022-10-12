Police investigating collision with a deer in Tecumseh

Ontario Provincial Police in Tecumseh are investigating after a collision between a deer and a vehicle this week.

According to police, on Tuesday, October 11 at 8:11 p.m. officers responded to the report of a collision on County Road 46.

When officers arrived on scene they spoke with the person behind the wheel, and they say it was apparent the driver had recently consumed an alcoholic beverage.

Police then administered a roadside screening device and a reading in "warn" range was determined.

As a result, a 58 year-old driver from Windsor was issued a three day drivers licence suspension.

Police say the driver was not injured in the collision.

Officers continue to ask if residents suspect someone is driving impaired, either by drugs or alcohol, that they call police at 911 to report it immediately.