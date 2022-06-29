Police investigating crash on Manning Road

Provincial police in Lakeshore continue to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer.

It happened Tuesday night on Manning Road.

According to police, the crash involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle were sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Manning Road between County Road 34 and North Talbot Road was closed as members of the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team investigated.

The roadway has since reopened.

Essex-Windsor EMS and Lakeshore Fire also attended the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

