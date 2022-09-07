Police investigating damage to multiple bus shelters in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is investigating several acts of mischief and property damage to bus shelters across Windsor.

Between Aug. 19th and Aug. 30, numerous bus shelters located throughout the city have been damaged, including several glass bus shelters smashed.

A majority of the damage occurred between Aug. 19 and the early morning hours of Aug. 20.

This is not the first case of bus shelters being damaged as police had to investigate several bus shelters across Windsor being hit by vandalism and theft in March 2022.

Police ask that if you see any suspicious behaviour that may be in relation to this investigation to please contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.