Police Investigating Daytime Break-in
Provincial police in Essex are investigating a daytime break-in.
Police say a home on Draper Street in Colchester was broken into on Monday around 11am.
According to police, security footage shows a man trying to enter the home through a window.
Police say the suspect fled in a newer model black Ford F150 pick-up truck when the alarm sounded.
The truck had an open box containing a tool box and ladder racks.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police