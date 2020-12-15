Police Investigating Daytime Break-in

Provincial police in Essex are investigating a daytime break-in.

Police say a home on Draper Street in Colchester was broken into on Monday around 11am.

According to police, security footage shows a man trying to enter the home through a window.

Police say the suspect fled in a newer model black Ford F150 pick-up truck when the alarm sounded.

The truck had an open box containing a tool box and ladder racks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police