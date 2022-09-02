Police investigating fatal collision in Chatham-Kent

Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating following a fatal two vehicle collision.

On Thursday, September 1 around 8:25 p.m. officers responded to a serious collision involving an SUV and a dirt bike on Victoria Road near Gosnell Line.

According to police, the dirt bike was travelling westbound along a gravel pathway and when the driver attempted to cross Victoria Road, the bike was hit by a northbound SUV.

Police said the driver of the dirt bike was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the SUV and its occupants weren't injured.

Out of respect for the family, police say the name of the dirt bike driver will not be released at this time.

The collision remains under investigation by the Traffic Management Unit.