Police investigating fatal crash in Chatham-Kent

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash earlier this month in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say the crash happened on October 4 on Bloomfield Road in the area of Fourteenth Line and Fifteenth Line.

According to police, both vehicles were travelling northbound when a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle.

Police say the impact caused the second vehicle to leave the roadway and go into a ditch.

Both drivers were taken to hospital for medical attention.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended has passed away and out of respect to the family's privacy are not releasing the victim's name.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Chatham-Kent police.