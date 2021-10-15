Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in downtown Windsor

The Windsor Police Service reports a man found downtown with life-threatening injuries has now died.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating the case as a hit-and-run.

Police say around 7 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of Janette Avenue at Elliott Street West for a report of a person laying in the roadway.

An elderly man with life-threatening injuries was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man was walking in the area and was struck by a vehicle.

Residents and businesses in the area are being asked to check surveillance cameras for any possible evidence.

Anyone driving in the area around that time with dash-cams are also requested to check footage for possible evidence.

Although the incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 7 a.m., investigators are asking surveillance footage be checked from at least 6:30 a.m. and 7:10 a.m., as the exact time of the incident is unknown.

Any surveillance cameras capturing vehicular traffic flow in the immediate area would constitute evidence and investigators would like to view the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 or 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.