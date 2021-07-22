iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Police Investigating Firearm Pointed at Food Delivery Courier

AM800-News-Windsor Police Investigation

Windsor police are investigating after a report that a man pointed a firearm at a food delivery courier.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a call on Meadowbrook Lane where two men were involved in an altercation after a food delivery person asked somebody for help in locating his delivery address — at which point the suspect became furious, verbally abused the victim and produced a firearm.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Lexus before they arrived but was tracked down about 15 minutes later in Lassaline Avenue after the Police K9 unit tracked a scent to a home.

Police waited and around 6:25 p.m., the suspect exited from a home and was arrested without incident.

A 26-year-old man is charged with utter threats, point firearm, possess weapons dangerous to public peace and dangerous operation of conveyance

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE