Police Investigating Firearm Pointed at Food Delivery Courier

Windsor police are investigating after a report that a man pointed a firearm at a food delivery courier.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a call on Meadowbrook Lane where two men were involved in an altercation after a food delivery person asked somebody for help in locating his delivery address — at which point the suspect became furious, verbally abused the victim and produced a firearm.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Lexus before they arrived but was tracked down about 15 minutes later in Lassaline Avenue after the Police K9 unit tracked a scent to a home.

Police waited and around 6:25 p.m., the suspect exited from a home and was arrested without incident.

A 26-year-old man is charged with utter threats, point firearm, possess weapons dangerous to public peace and dangerous operation of conveyance