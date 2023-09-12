Police investigating gas theft

Provincial police are investigating after diesel fuel was stolen from a storage tank in Kingsville last week.

According to police, officers attended an address on Marsh Sideroad on September 1 for a report of 'theft of fuel.'

Police say the incident happened in the early morning hours and investigators believe two people attended the property in a Ford F150 pickup truck, stealing roughly $1000 worth of fuel from the tank.

Police say one of the suspects was wearing a hoody with 'Metallica' logo on the back, and work boots while the second suspect was wearing a light-coloured hoody, two tone pants and white footwear.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police

