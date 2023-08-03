Police investigating hateful words, swastikas left at Chatham school

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is investigating after offensive symbols and hateful words, including swastikas, were discovered at a school in Chatham.

The drawings were found on park equipment at McNaughton Avenue Public School.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service says they take these acts of vandalism and hate seriously, as they significantly impact the community and its residents.

Police say "we strongly urge the public to immediately report these types of vandalism to the respective property owners and the police. It is crucial that these incidents are reported promptly so that we can conduct an effective and efficient investigation and the graffiti can be cleaned up quickly to prevent any further negative impact on others."

If you have information to assist with this investigation, please contact the investigating officer, Constable Hannah Roesch, at hannahr@chatham-kent.ca or by calling 519-436-6600. Anyone with information can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).