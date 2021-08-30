Police investigating hit and run

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a hit and run.

According to police, an 18-year-old man from Chatham was riding his skateboard Sunday night and was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene and the skateboader suffered minor injuires.

He was riding southbound on Glenwood Drive in the area of Jackson Drive in Chatham when his was hit.

Police say the suspect vehicle is described as an older grey 4 door vehicle, with black fender flares, black aftermarket rims and a loud exhaust system.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police or Crime Stoppers.