Police investigating hit and run in Amherstburg

Minor injuries are being reported after a hit and run in Amherstburg.

Windsor Police say a cyclist was hit by a truck in the 3600 block of Concession #3 North on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver did not stop or provide aid to the male victim.

Police say the vehicle involved is believed to be a dark blue, newer, Dodge Ram 1500 series with black rims.

Investigators are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their dash cam footage or video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.