Police investigating hit and run near Windsor Assembly Plant


A police investigation is underway after a hit and run near the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Windsor police say it happened on Tuesday around 9:30pm at Grand Maris Road East and Chrysler Centre.

According to police, a cyclist was struck by a white truck while attempting to cross the intersection.

Photo courtesy: Windsor police

Police say the driver did not stop and the male victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a 2014-2017 white Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information including dash cam footage or video surveillance are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

