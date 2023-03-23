Police investigating hit and run near Windsor Assembly Plant
A police investigation is underway after a hit and run near the Windsor Assembly Plant.
Windsor police say it happened on Tuesday around 9:30pm at Grand Maris Road East and Chrysler Centre.
According to police, a cyclist was struck by a white truck while attempting to cross the intersection.
Photo courtesy: Windsor police
Police say the driver did not stop and the male victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a 2014-2017 white Jeep Cherokee.
Anyone with information including dash cam footage or video surveillance are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.