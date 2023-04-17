Police investigating serious three-vehicle crash

Provincial police are investigating a serious three-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

It happened Friday night just before 8:30 near Cameron Sideroad.

The OPP say one driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while occupants from the two other vehicles were treated by EMS at the scene.

A section of Highway 3 was closed for several hours as police investigated but has since re-opened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact provincial police.