iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Police investigating shooting at West Edmonton Mall


Edmonton police on scene at West Edmonton Mall outside the movie theatre complex on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, amid multiple reports of ashooting that resulted in a lockdown of the iconic shopping centre. (Supplied)

Police in Edmonton are probing a shooting at one of the city's major tourist attractions.

Investigators say three men were sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the West Edmonton Mall.

The incident triggered a two-hour lockdown of the facility and its 800 stores, 100 restaurants, amusement park, shooting range, skating rink and pirate ship.

Police say the shooting happened in Phase 3 of the mall and it would not be accessible as the investigation continues.

That area is home to a massive water park and the Marine Life aquarium.

The mall tightened security in 2015 after it was named a potential target by the al-Qaida-linked terrorist group al-Shabab. 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE