Police investigating shooting at West Edmonton Mall

Police in Edmonton are probing a shooting at one of the city's major tourist attractions.

Investigators say three men were sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the West Edmonton Mall.

The incident triggered a two-hour lockdown of the facility and its 800 stores, 100 restaurants, amusement park, shooting range, skating rink and pirate ship.

Police say the shooting happened in Phase 3 of the mall and it would not be accessible as the investigation continues.

That area is home to a massive water park and the Marine Life aquarium.

The mall tightened security in 2015 after it was named a potential target by the al-Qaida-linked terrorist group al-Shabab.