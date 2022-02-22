Police investigating shooting incident that left one person injured

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating a shooting incident in the city that left one person injured.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, police were called to a report of shots fire in the 500-block of St. Joseph.

Police were told that people living nearby heard an argument between a group of males before several gunshots were heard.

Investigators later located spent shell casings at the crime scene along with other evidence related to the shooting.

Around 2 a.m. on Feb. 20, an adult male went to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The Major Crime Unit is asking anyone in the area of the 500-block of St. Joseph with surveillance cameras, or anyone with dash cams, to check their footage for possible evidence, more specifically on Saturday, Feb. 19 between 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Investigators believe that the parties involved are known to each other and that this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.